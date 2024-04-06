Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,888 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $22,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $760,494.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 102,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,660.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $760,494.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 102,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,660.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 756,567 shares in the company, valued at $143,747,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,355 shares of company stock worth $37,679,411 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $153.73 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.26 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

