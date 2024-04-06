Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Shell were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,071,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock opened at $71.28 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $71.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.05. The firm has a market cap of $230.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

View Our Latest Report on Shell

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.