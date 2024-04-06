SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,407 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.13 and its 200 day moving average is $59.89. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $66.63.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 46.76% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $86.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRNO. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

