Semus Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,036 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

NYSE:XOM opened at $121.36 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $481.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

