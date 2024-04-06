Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Buys 85 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.4% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 75,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,046,000 after acquiring an additional 19,341 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $520.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.27. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The firm has a market cap of $402.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

