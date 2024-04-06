Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 85 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $520.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.27. The company has a market cap of $402.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

