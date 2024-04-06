Sandeep Nayyar Sells 1,946 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,946 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $134,351.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,561,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,812 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $224,931.88.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,642 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $121,442.32.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.99 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average is $75.60. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.90 and a twelve month high of $99.60.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $89.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 12.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,388,000 after acquiring an additional 299,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,436,000 after acquiring an additional 21,139 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,556,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,073,000 after acquiring an additional 154,032 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,420,000 after acquiring an additional 67,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,057,000 after buying an additional 91,770 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.17.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

