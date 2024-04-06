Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Acquired by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 353.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,257,000 after buying an additional 208,630 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,167,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 197.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 411,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,477,000 after buying an additional 273,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,208,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,181,000 after buying an additional 175,565 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 41.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 89,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAGE. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $16.42 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.73. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 626.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. The company had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.47) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 2621.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.11 EPS for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

