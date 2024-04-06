Richard W. Smith Sells 1,325 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total value of $368,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,542,999.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FedEx Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $273.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.48. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $213.80 and a 52 week high of $291.27. The stock has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in FedEx by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on FDX

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.