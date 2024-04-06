Richard W. Smith Sells 1,325 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total value of $368,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,542,999.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
FedEx Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $273.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.48. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $213.80 and a 52 week high of $291.27. The stock has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in FedEx by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.33.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
