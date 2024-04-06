Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Carisma Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARM)

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.48). The consensus estimate for Carisma Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.65) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Carisma Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.11) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.12) EPS.

Get Carisma Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Carisma Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

Carisma Therapeutics Trading Down 5.2 %

CARM opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a market cap of $75.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. Carisma Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $9.77.

Institutional Trading of Carisma Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 1,255.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,783,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,639,000 after buying an additional 1,651,714 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carisma Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carisma Therapeutics by 354.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 421,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Carisma Therapeutics by 1,325.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 441,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carisma Therapeutics by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 311,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 107,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

About Carisma Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. The company's clinical and pre-clinical programs include CT-0508 and CT-0525 targeting HER2 overexpressing tumors; and CT-1119, a CAR-Monocyte for mesothelin overexpressing solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carisma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carisma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.