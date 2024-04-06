Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Organigram Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Organigram in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Organigram’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Organigram had a negative return on equity of 30.94% and a negative net margin of 173.48%. The company had revenue of $26.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.61 million.

OGI stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. Organigram has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Organigram by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 604,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Organigram during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Organigram by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 538,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Organigram by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 56,514 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Organigram by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 42,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

