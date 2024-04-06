Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives $20.34 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.39.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Regions Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,529,000 after acquiring an additional 189,323 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Regions Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,169,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,922,000 after acquiring an additional 618,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

RF stock opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. Regions Financial has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $21.08.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.