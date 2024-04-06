Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Organigram Holdings Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGIFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Organigram in a report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Organigram (TSE:OGIGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$36.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.13 million. Organigram had a negative net margin of 153.80% and a negative return on equity of 54.53%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Organigram from C$4.95 to C$4.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Organigram from C$2.00 to C$2.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Organigram and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Organigram Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Organigram stock opened at C$2.88 on Friday. Organigram has a 12-month low of C$1.35 and a 12-month high of C$3.95. The stock has a market cap of C$271.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Organigram news, Director Donald Geoffrey Machum sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total value of C$62,964.80. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Organigram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

Earnings History and Estimates for Organigram (TSE:OGI)

