Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Organigram Holdings Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Organigram in a report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$36.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.13 million. Organigram had a negative net margin of 153.80% and a negative return on equity of 54.53%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Organigram from C$4.95 to C$4.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Organigram from C$2.00 to C$2.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Organigram and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Organigram Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Organigram stock opened at C$2.88 on Friday. Organigram has a 12-month low of C$1.35 and a 12-month high of C$3.95. The stock has a market cap of C$271.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Organigram news, Director Donald Geoffrey Machum sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total value of C$62,964.80. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Organigram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

