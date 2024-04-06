Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Genmab A/S Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $675.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.14 million.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

View Our Latest Report on Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S Stock Up 0.4 %

GMAB stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $30.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genmab A/S

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 315.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 86.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.