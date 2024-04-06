Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALGT. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $65.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at $671,559. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

