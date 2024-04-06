Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $72.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.38. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $72.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.57%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

See Also

