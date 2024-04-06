Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. United Bank grew its stake in BlackRock by 17.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $796.00.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE BLK opened at $797.13 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $118.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $808.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $748.10.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.31 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.