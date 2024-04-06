Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,745 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in American Express were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in American Express by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 3,679 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in American Express by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,537 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.25.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $222.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.22 and a 200 day moving average of $183.67. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $231.69. The company has a market capitalization of $161.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

