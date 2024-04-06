Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.17.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.