Peoples Financial Services CORP. Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.2% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CVX opened at $161.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.