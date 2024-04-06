PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) Insider James Barham Acquires 26,820 Shares of Stock

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report) insider James Barham acquired 26,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £15,287.40 ($19,190.81).

PCI-PAL Price Performance

PCIP stock opened at GBX 58 ($0.73) on Friday. PCI-PAL PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 38.25 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 66.70 ($0.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.63 million, a P/E ratio of -966.67 and a beta of 0.81.

PCI-PAL Company Profile

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution for agents on live calls to enhance contact center customer experience.

