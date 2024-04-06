PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) Insider James Barham Acquires 26,820 Shares of Stock

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report) insider James Barham acquired 26,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £15,287.40 ($19,190.81).
PCI-PAL Price Performance
PCIP stock opened at GBX 58 ($0.73) on Friday. PCI-PAL PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 38.25 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 66.70 ($0.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.63 million, a P/E ratio of -966.67 and a beta of 0.81.
PCI-PAL Company Profile
