Paul Stockton Buys 9 Shares of Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Paul Stockton bought 9 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,556 ($19.53) per share, for a total transaction of £140.04 ($175.80).

Paul Stockton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Paul Stockton purchased 10 shares of Rathbones Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,580 ($19.83) per share, with a total value of £158 ($198.34).

On Monday, February 5th, Paul Stockton bought 9 shares of Rathbones Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,610 ($20.21) per share, for a total transaction of £144.90 ($181.90).

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

RAT opened at GBX 1,538 ($19.31) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2,106.85, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. Rathbones Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,436 ($18.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,050 ($25.73). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,561.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,618.18.

Rathbones Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 24 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Rathbones Group’s payout ratio is presently 11,917.81%.

RAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Rathbones Group from GBX 1,650 ($20.71) to GBX 1,520 ($19.08) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.

