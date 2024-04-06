Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Holdings Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 211,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTEN. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Benchmark cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.21. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $2,204,254.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,473,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,011,093.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Featured Stories

