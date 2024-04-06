Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 92.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,291 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2,880.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 443,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after acquiring an additional 428,657 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,623,000 after acquiring an additional 171,069 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 291,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 119,953 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 163,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 101,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,149,000 after acquiring an additional 68,650 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

PTMC stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $429.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.52. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $32.86.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

