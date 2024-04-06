Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives $53.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OVV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,564 shares of company stock worth $4,660,818 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 68.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3.0% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 101,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OVV opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.65. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

