National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Stock Position Decreased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,185,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after acquiring an additional 85,586 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,878,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,875,000 after acquiring an additional 120,367 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,482,000 after acquiring an additional 82,420 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,648,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,962,000 after acquiring an additional 318,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,260,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BNP Paribas raised National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,201.67.

National Grid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $66.28 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $74.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

