MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX) Insider Connie Mixon Acquires 49,300 Shares

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Free Report) insider Connie Mixon purchased 49,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £25,143 ($31,562.89).

MYCELX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of MYX stock opened at GBX 50.50 ($0.63) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £11.60 million, a P/E ratio of -505.00 and a beta of 0.91. MYCELX Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of GBX 29 ($0.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 77.90 ($0.98). The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 50.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 56.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.19) target price on shares of MYCELX Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

About MYCELX Technologies

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

