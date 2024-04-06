Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Insider Peter Duffy Sells 14,327 Shares

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) insider Peter Duffy sold 14,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.76), for a total value of £31,519.40 ($39,567.41).

On Wednesday, March 6th, Peter Duffy acquired 62 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($186.79).

On Tuesday, February 6th, Peter Duffy purchased 61 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £151.28 ($189.91).

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at GBX 219.60 ($2.76) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49. The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,689.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 239.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 255.23. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 214 ($2.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 288.80 ($3.63).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9,230.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MONY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 290 ($3.64) to GBX 295 ($3.70) in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 305 ($3.83) to GBX 295 ($3.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, February 19th.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

