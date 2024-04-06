Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,863 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 18,208 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.4% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $20,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $527.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $480.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.33. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.13 and a fifty-two week high of $530.70.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $6,188,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,515,664 shares of company stock worth $712,126,067. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

