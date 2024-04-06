Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Receives $17.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.45.

A number of analysts have weighed in on M shares. TD Cowen cut Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a report on Sunday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.49%.

In other Macy’s news, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 30,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $591,569.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,073,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,108,922.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 30,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $591,569.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,073,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,108,922.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,577 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 260.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,547,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,432 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 15.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 544,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 73,924 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in Macy’s in the second quarter worth about $8,025,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 20.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,287,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after buying an additional 565,269 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

