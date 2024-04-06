Lowe’s Companies’ (LOW) Hold Rating Reiterated at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Gordon Haskett currently has a $245.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LOW. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an average rating to an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $239.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,746,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $430,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

