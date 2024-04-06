Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.50

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 53.50 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 53.34 ($0.67), with a volume of 19839766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.38 ($0.66).
LLOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.74) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.51) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 58 ($0.73) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 57.17 ($0.72).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 1.84 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.
In related news, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £450,000 ($564,900.83). In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Robin Budenberg bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £450,000 ($564,900.83). Also, insider William Chalmers acquired 128,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £66,621.36 ($83,632.14). Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.
