Leerink Partnrs Comments on Universal Health Services, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Universal Health Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $3.57 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.53. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $13.39 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on UHS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.29.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $173.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $119.90 and a 12 month high of $183.61.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.