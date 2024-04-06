Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $12.76 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $153.94 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.27 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.39 and a 200-day moving average of $140.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,739 shares of company stock worth $35,934,957. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.