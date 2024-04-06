Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $968.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $924.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $775.13. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $480.45 and a 12-month high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $826.68.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

