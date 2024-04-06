Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives $6.05 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.28.

KGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. CIBC increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 790.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 353.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

