JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,300 ($16.32) price target on the stock.
Separately, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.44) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,362.50 ($17.10).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,500.00%.
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.
