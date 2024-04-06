JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Victrex (LON:VCT) Price Target to GBX 1,680

Victrex (LON:VCT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,750 ($21.97) to GBX 1,680 ($21.09) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Victrex to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,090 ($26.24) to GBX 1,680 ($21.09) in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of VCT opened at GBX 1,296 ($16.27) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,307.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,396.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,825.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,152 ($14.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,716 ($21.54).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a GBX 46.14 ($0.58) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. Victrex’s payout ratio is presently 8,450.70%.

In other news, insider Dame Vivienne Cox purchased 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,366 ($17.15) per share, for a total transaction of £14,834.76 ($18,622.60). In other news, insider Dame Vivienne Cox acquired 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,366 ($17.15) per share, for a total transaction of £14,834.76 ($18,622.60). Also, insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 4,000 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,294 ($16.24) per share, with a total value of £51,760 ($64,976.15). Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

