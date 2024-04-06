Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on JEF

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $43.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.62. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $47.39.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.