Jamie Skinner Buys 32,500 Shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Stock

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Skinner acquired 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £38,350 ($48,142.10).

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Stock Performance

BGS stock opened at GBX 116.80 ($1.47) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 123.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 124.44. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon has a 1-year low of GBX 115.26 ($1.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 151.60 ($1.90). The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93. The firm has a market cap of £357.85 million, a PE ratio of -1,061.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon alerts:

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.