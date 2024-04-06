Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Trimmed by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $166.35 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.75. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

