International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) Insider Gerard Ryan Sells 381,689 Shares of Stock

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Free Report) insider Gerard Ryan sold 381,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.37), for a total transaction of £416,041.01 ($522,270.91).

Shares of LON IPF opened at GBX 108.50 ($1.36) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £243.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 114.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 119.12. International Personal Finance plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 89.39 ($1.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 134.50 ($1.69).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.16%. This is an increase from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $3.10. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; microbusiness loans; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans, as well as medical and life insurances.

