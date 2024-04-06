Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $896,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,739 shares of company stock worth $35,934,957. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $153.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.16. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.27 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

