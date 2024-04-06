Insider Selling: REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) CFO Sells $119,200.00 in Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,280,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

REX American Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE REX opened at $58.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average is $42.62. REX American Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $60.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of REX American Resources in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of REX American Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

