Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells $283,725.00 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $283,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,906,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total transaction of $295,594.65.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.50, for a total value of $285,772.50.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.75, for a total value of $288,843.75.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $289,575.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.88, for a total transaction of $274,879.80.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $256,128.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $228,664.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $217,910.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total transaction of $211,446.28.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $527.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $480.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.13 and a 12-month high of $530.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,163 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.1% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 22.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

