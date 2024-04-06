IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Acquired by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 405.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDYA. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 131.5% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,683,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,562,000 after buying an additional 3,228,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,359,000 after purchasing an additional 806,603 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $18,212,000. Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $11,666,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,354,000 after purchasing an additional 418,227 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IDYA shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Shares of IDYA opened at $42.51 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $76,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,463.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 12,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $490,930.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,142,595.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $76,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,463.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,062. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

