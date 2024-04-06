Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Hoth Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of HOTH opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.63. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32.

Institutional Trading of Hoth Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hoth Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 942,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 177,659 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hoth Therapeutics by 77.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 68,845 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Hoth Therapeutics by 453.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 113,229 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

