HC Wainwright Weighs in on Biomea Fusion, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Biomea Fusion in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biomea Fusion’s current full-year earnings is ($4.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.29) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.48) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BMEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $456.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of -0.53. Biomea Fusion has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $43.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Biomea Fusion by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the first quarter worth about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Biomea Fusion by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 32,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Biomea Fusion by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 75,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

