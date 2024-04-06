HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Annovis Bio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.76). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Annovis Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($3.35) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Annovis Bio’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ANVS. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Annovis Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Annovis Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANVS opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Annovis Bio has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $122.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Annovis Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

