Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives $17.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of HLIT opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.98 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 14,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $201,738.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 156,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 14,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $201,738.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 156,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $1,291,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 302,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,582.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,917,122. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Harmonic by 9.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 88,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

